ATLANTA – Following a successful Annual Convention in Savannah, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is proud to announce this year’s Officers and Board of Directors.

The board consists of active city officials, including mayors and councilmembers; representatives for city attorneys, city managers, and clerks and finance officers; the chairman of the Georgia Municipal Employee Benefit System; and GMA Executive Director and CEO Larry Hanson. All board members, including President Julie Smith, mayor of Tifton, were sworn in at the Annual Convention on June 26. These leaders are active city officials from across the state of Georgia who lead the organization’s committees, advocate for cities’ legislative interests on the state and federal levels and represent GMA in various capacities.



The 2022-2023 Board of Directors Consists of:

Officers

President: Julie B. Smith: Mayor, Tifton

1st Vice President: Randall Walker: Mayor, Perry

2nd Vice President: Fred P. Perriman, Mayor, Madison

3rd Vice President: Bianca Motley Broom, Mayor, College Park

Active Past Presidents

Immediate Past President: Jim Thornton, Mayor, LaGrange

Past President: William McIntosh, Mayor, Moultrie

Past President: Keith Brady: Mayor, Newnan

Past President: John Reid: Mayor, Eatonton

Past President: Linda Blechinger, Mayor, Auburn

Past President: Vince Williams, Mayor, Union City

Executive Director and CEO

Larry Hanson

Directors At Large

Shelly Jackson Berryhill, Commissioner, Hawkinsville

Lisa Clarke Hill, Council Member, Moultrie

Ollie Clemons, Mayor, Austell

Andre Dickens, Mayor, Atlanta

Andrea Gibby, Mayor, Young Harris

Skip Henderson, Mayor, Columbus

Deana Holiday Ingraham, Mayor, East Point

Jason Holt, Mayor, Fitzgerald

Isaiah Hugley, City Manager, Columbus

Michael-Angelo James, Mayor, Waycross

Jonathan McCollar, Mayor, Statesboro

Lester Miller, Mayor, Macon-Bibb County

Liz Ordiales, Mayor, Hiawassee

Rusty Paul, Mayor, Sandy Springs

District Officers

District One

President: Tyree Goodlett, Councilmember, Dalton

1st Vice President: Kelly Bomar, Councilmember, Ringgold

District Two

President: Tray Larry Hicks, Councilmember, Hartwell

1st Vice President: Robert Moore, Councilmember, Blairsville

District Three

President Central: Keisha Sean Waites, Councilmember, Atlanta

President East: Stephe Koontz, Councilmember, Doraville

President North: Steven W. Miller, Mayor, Holly Springs

President Northeast: Marc David Cohen, Councilmember, Sugar Hill

President South: Anthony Ford, Mayor, Stockbridge

President Southwest: Brett Reichert, Councilmember, Hapeville

President West: Sam Davis, Councilmember, Douglasville

District Four

President: Betty Cason, Mayor, Carrollton

1st Vice President: William Pearman, Mayor, Senoia

District Five

President: Mr. John Howard, Mayor, Monroe

1st Vice President: David Keener, Mayor, Social Circle

District Six

President: Eric Wilson, Mayor, Forsyth

1st Vice President: Clifford Holmes, Councilmember, Warner Robins

District Seven

President: Alana Burke, Councilmember, Lincolnton

1st Vice President: Jordan Johnson, Commissioner, Augusta

District Eight

President: William B. Whitley, Mayor, Butler

1st Vice President: Jesse Simmons, Councilmember, Fort Gaines

District Nine

President: Shirlene Armstrong, Commissioner, Jesup

1st Vice President: Timothy Varnadore, Mayor, Baxley

District Ten

President: Travis Wimbush, Mayor, Blakely

1st Vice President: Jay Flowers, Mayor, Thomasville

District Eleven

President: Mona Paulk, Councilmember, Ocilla

1st Vice President: Tommy Roberts, Councilmember, Fitzgerald

District Twelve

President: Allen Brown, Mayor, Hinesville

1st Vice President: Russell Deen, Mayor, Guyton

Section Presidents

City Managers Section President: Marcia Hampton, City Manager, Douglasville

City Attorneys Section President – Brooke Newby, City Attorney, Perry

City Clerks Section President – Vicki P. Wainwright, City Clerk/City Administrator, Butler

Policy Committee Chairs

Revenue & Finance Chair: Betty Cason, Mayor, Carrollton

Transportation Chair: Michael Chidester: Mayor, Byron

Municipal Government Chair: Anthony Ford, Mayor, Stockbridge

Public Safety Chair: Kelly Girtz, Mayor, Athens-Clarke County

Environment & Natural Resources Chair: Van R. Johnson, II, Mayor, Savannah

Community Development Chair: Regina M. McDuffie, City Manager, Brunswick

GMEBS Board Chair

Ms. Rebecca Tydings, City Attorney, Centerville

Municipal Training Board Chair

Tiffany Walraven, Mayor Pro Tem, Pembroke



