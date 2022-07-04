GEORGIA (WRBL) – For three decades the murder of a 21-year-old woman who came to Georgia to attend college has gone unsolved. Sunday marked 31 years since Colorado native Kirsten Davis was gunned down while she was driving to Vidalia, Georgia to visit a friend.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on July 3, 1991, Davis’ body was found inside her car in Toombs County, not far from the Emanuel County line.

The 1985 blue Subaru station wagon Davis was driving was discovered overturned along Hwy 297 by passing motorists at about 1:30 a.m. Davis was found inside the vehicle and had been shot in the face and neck with a shotgun. It is believed Davis was shot about 30 minutes before.

According to the GBI, the motive for Davis’ murder remains a mystery. Davis, who was from Boulder, Colorado, was liked by everyone who knew her.

Davis had recently graduated from Berry College in Rome Georgia, with a teaching degree in social studies. She intended to remain in the state, working as a teacher. In her spare time, Davis worked to give back to the community. She mentored foster children through the Big Sister program and worked as an aide at a Christian summer camp.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone who may have information about the murder of Kirsten Davis is asked to please contact the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at 912-526-6778 or the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988.