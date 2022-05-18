MACON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man who had just been released on bond in a murder case was shot to death over the weekend.

News outlets reports 27-year-old Damian Devonta Felton Sr., of Macon, was released on a $75,000 bond from the Bibb County Jail Friday night.

He was shot and killed Saturday morning outside his home. Felton faced charges in the May 2021 death of 26-year-old Amond Norwood. Two co-defendants in that slaying remain in custody.

Circumstances regarding Felton’s death remain unclear. It was unknown if investigators have identified a suspect.

Felton’s death is the 22nd in the county this year.