GEORGIA (WRBL) – A man wanted in connection to a Georgia murder has been killed following a more than 13 hour long standoff with police in Colorado. According to officials with the Roswell Police Department in Georgia, Fabien Perry, who was wanted in Roswell in following the murder of his girlfriend, was killed by police in Aurora, Colorado, on July 19, 2022.

Roswell Police said on July 6, 2022, Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, 23, was shot and killed in 100 block of Old Ferry Way in Roswell. Police identified her boyfriend, Perry, 27, as a suspect in the deadly shooting. Warrants were issued for Perry’s arrest following the murder.

Perry would spend nearly two weeks on the run, eventually being located more than 1,300 miles away in Colorado.

According to officials with the Aurora Police Department, at 12:45 p.m. on July 18, 2022, officers located Perry and determined he had an activate warrant for homicide in Georgia. He was located in a home in the 400 block of North Oswega Street. The SWAT team responded to the home. Occupants of the home, who were acquaintances of Perry, were able to get out of the house. Perry was ordered by the SWAT team to leave the house, but refused to do do, instead remaining inside the home.

The Aurora Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene and initiated communications with Perry, attempting to get him to leave the home, according to officials with Aurora Police.

Multiple other law enforcement agencies local to the area, including the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, were also brought in to assist with the standoff.

Aurora Police said around nine hours into the standoff, at 9:45 p.m., officers on scene heard multiple gunshots from inside the home. At that time, officers did not return fire.

The crisis negotiations team continued its attempt to communicate with Perry. According to Aurora Police, he remained uncooperative and fired several more rounds throughout the course of the night.

Aurora Police said Perry, armed with a rifle, came out of the house at about 2:18 a.m. In response, shots were fired by one Aurora Police Officer and one Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy, with Perry being hit.

After being shot, Perry was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

This incident is being investigated by the area’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) for the 18th Judicial District. Both law enforcement officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave as the incident is investigated. Both were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. They will be used during the investigation.