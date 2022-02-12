Georgia: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park gets big addition

MACON, Ga. (AP) – A national historical park in central Georgia that is home to a prehistoric American Indian site is more than doubling in size thanks to a recent land acquisition.

A National Park Service news release says a newly protected 951-acre property is being added to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.

The release says the property is next to the park and within the city limits of Macon and was in danger of development before it was protected using Land and Water Conservation Fund and private funding.

Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park was established in 1936. Artifacts from every major period of American history in the Southeast have been found there, the release says.