Georgia officials announce long-awaited hurricane relief

by: BEN NADLER, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor and agriculture commissioner have announced $347 million for farmers recovering from Hurricane Michael.

The announcement comes nearly a year and a half after the hurricane caused billions of dollars in damage to southwest Georgia.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says producers in Georgia’s timber, dairy, beef, poultry, fruit and vegetable and pecan industries will be eligible to apply.

Uninsured infrastructure losses will also be covered.

Black says he hopes payments will start going out this spring.

