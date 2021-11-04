Georgia officials blast federal COVID-19 vaccine rules

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates, a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-019 surges. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says he’s still trying to determine if some of his department’s employees are subject to an executive order by Democratic President Joe Biden requiring contractors to be vaccinated.

The Republican trio of Black, Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr told reporters the federal rule is an unconstitutional power grab.

Georgia is leading of group of states in a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Augusta.

A total of 19 states have sued in four separate suits.

The states want federal judges to block a requirement that all federal contractors be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8.