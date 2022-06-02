VIDALIA, Ga. (AP) — Officials have confirmed a highly contagious variety of bird flu in a backyard flock in southeast Georgia.

State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says it’s the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in domesticated birds in Georgia this year.

The Toombs County resident kept a flock of chickens, turkeys, ducks, peafowl and other birds. He noticed dozens of ducks died in a 24-hour period. Samples taken Monday confirmed the presence of bird flu.

Officials killed more than 350 birds to prevent disease spread and disinfected the farm. Georgia has the nation’s largest poultry industry.

Officials say Georgia is the 36th state where the H5N1 bird flu strain was found in domesticated birds.