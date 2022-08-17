BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday.

The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by paramedics where it was later pronounced deceased, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office states.

An autopsy will be performed to find the cause of death.

The incident is being investigated. There is currently no additional information released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.