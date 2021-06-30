Georgia officials urging safety over holiday weekend

GEORGIA (WRBL) – With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, state officials are urging safety on the roadways and waterways.

State troopers, DNR game wardens, and local law enforcement agencies are working to save lives and prevent accidents related to the consumption of alcohol over the holiday. According to the NHTSA, in 2020 on the Four of July holiday, eleven people died in traffic crashes in the state of the Georgia. Officials say that was the highest number of traffic deaths on the holiday in 15 years.

“All drunk driving deaths are senseless because they can all be prevented by everyone making the smart decision to not get behind the wheel when they know they have had too much to drink,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Allen Poole.

Georgia is one of many states participating in the national program “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” Additionally, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will be participating in the national awareness program “Operation Dry Water.”

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” program aims to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road, as well as putting the brakes on speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, and other dangerous driving behaviors. While under “Operation Dry Water,” game wardens will be conducting safety inspections of boats and watercraft over weekend, and will arrest any operators who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officials say there is not an excuse for driving under the influence.

“These officers know every drunk or drugged driver they take off the road is at least one life they have potentially saved and likely one crash they have prevented,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Allen Poole.

The legal drinking age in Georgia is 21. Individuals are considered legally intoxicated if their blood alcohol level is 0.08 or higher, according to officials.

Officials offer the following tips to help prevent drunk driving crashes: