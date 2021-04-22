 

Georgia park honoring confederacy gets first Black chair

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2020, a massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown, in Stone Mountain, Ga. In the shadow of the world’s largest memorial to the Confederacy, the City of Stone Mountain will host its first-ever Juneteenth celebration this summer. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that he had appointed the Rev. Abraham Mosley to serve as chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the state authority responsible for overseeing Stone Mountain Park.

The park is a popular hiking and tourist site, but is replete with Confederate imagery.

Mosley is pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Athens, Georgia, and was previously a member of the association’s board.

His elevation to chairman comes as the park’s Confederate symbols face renewed opposition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 44°
Fair
Fair 0% 66° 44°

Friday

75° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 75° 59°

Saturday

76° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 76° 56°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 77° 51°

Monday

83° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 83° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 85° 61°

Wednesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 85° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories