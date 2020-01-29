Georgia parole board declines to spare life of condemned man

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s parole board has declined to spare the life of a man set to be executed for the killings of his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

Donnie Cleveland Lance is scheduled to be put to death Wednesday. He was convicted and sentenced to die for the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr. in Jackson County.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles declined to grant clemency after holding a closed-door hearing Tuesday.

The parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.