Georgia parole board members reelect chairman, vice chairman

ATLANTA (AP) – The members of Georgia’s parole board have reelected the board’s chairman and vice chairman.

At its June meeting Tuesday, Chairman Terry Barnard was elected to his sixth term as chair of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Brian Owens was elected to his third term as vice chairman. Parole board members are full-time state employees tasked with determining whether prisoners can be released on parole.

They have the power to issue pardons and to restore political, civil and gun rights.

The board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.