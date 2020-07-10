Georgia pays out record unemployment claims

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The economic fallout from the pandemic continues. Georgia set a record for the amount of benefits paid out last week.

Georgia’s Labor Department says last week it paid out $857 million, three times what was paid in benefits for the entire year of 2019.

The department says up to 90% of all those eligible are getting benefits.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says staff continues to focus daily on unpaid claims to resolve as many as possible.

Butler does say it’s the Labor Department’s responsibility to administer state and federal unemployment programs to the best of their ability to make sure they pay only eligible claimants.

Claims in Georgia did decrease slightly last week. Now, some lawmakers say they’re trying to work with the Labor Department to help those who still aren’t getting a check.