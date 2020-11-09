Georgia pedestrian fatally dragged by shoplifting suspects in U-Haul

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) – Police in Georgia say they are searching for two suspects accused of fatally dragging a pedestrian behind a U-Haul van while trying to escape from an alleged shoplifting incident.

News outlets report Suwannee police were called to a Walmart on Saturday night where witnesses said they saw the men shoplifting then running into the parking lot.

The agency said witnesses told investigators the suspects got into a U-Haul van with Arizona tags and hit a pedestrian.

Police said the victim was dragged into the street and was killed.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified. Officials asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 79° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 72°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 79° 72°

Wednesday

81° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 81° 70°

Thursday

80° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 80° 63°

Friday

78° / 60°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 78° 60°

Saturday

74° / 65°
Showers
Showers 50% 74° 65°

Sunday

77° / 59°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 77° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
78°

77°

5 PM
Showers
40%
77°

75°

6 PM
Showers
50%
75°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories