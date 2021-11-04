Georgia pilot walks away unharmed after small plane crash

ATLANTA (AP) — A Cessna single-engine, fixed-wing plane has crashed in Georgia’s DeKalb County but no one was injured.

Authorities say the pilot was the only person on the plane and he walked way unharmed after crash landing about 10 a.m. Thursday a few blocks from Emory Decatur Hospital.

News outlets report a witness said the plane clipped a power line before crashing and landing upside down on its roof.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot declared an emergency after departing DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee.

The agency is investigating the crash.