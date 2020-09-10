Georgia Police: 3 shot, wounded after fight at Waffle House

Georgia

by: Associated Press

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) – Authorities said three people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out at a Georgia Waffle House.

Two women and a man were shot around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a Waffle House in DeKalb County.

Police said the victims were with a group of people when an argument escalated and ended in gunfire.

One woman was found alone in the parking lot and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Another woman and a man then arrived at the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said there were multiple shooters and one gun was recovered, but everybody else involved left the scene

