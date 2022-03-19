SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police say officers rescued several children from a home Friday evening while serving a warrant.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said they were serving a warrant in an aggravated assault investigation. The raid happened in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street.

A WSAV viewer provided multiple videos recorded on their Ring doorbell camera. The first video shows that the raid began around 6:40 p.m.

Police can be seen pulling up in a white van then exiting with their guns drawn. A person can be seen walking out of the residence who is promptly arrested.

SPD said the kids were cared for by officers until the scene was cleared and then returned home to their guardians.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.