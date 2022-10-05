GEORGIA (WRBL) — The search is underway for a 20-month-old child who was reported missing by his mother on Oct. 5 at around 9 a.m., according to Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

Quinton Simon went missing at 6 a.m. from his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter. Simon was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

CCPD dispatched to Simon’s residence at 9:42 a.m. and the search has remained ongoing with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units, mounted patrol units from The Savannah Police Department and several police officers from different agencies searching the area.

A drone and helicopter are also involved in the search.

According to CCPD, an amber alert has not been issued as there is not currently evidence that Simon was abducted. CCPD also states that all parties are co-operating.

“This is a fluid situation. All things are still possible. We don’t have one concrete theory…all things are possible.” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing case. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to keep you updated.