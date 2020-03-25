Georgia postal worker accused of hitting woman with truck

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) – A U.S. postal worker was in custody Tuesday and accused of running over a woman in Georgia with her mail truck and lying about it.

In a news release, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Jaynie Underwood, of Acworth, was arrested on charges of improper backing, failure to exercise due care and giving false statements to authorities about the incident which happened March 18.

Bond was set at $3,452. It was unknown if she is represented by an attorney. Authorities say Underwood was backing up her truck and hit 60-year-old Barbara Daniels who was taking a walk.

Underwood told investigators she didn’t hit Daniels, but neighborhood surveillance cameras show different.