Georgia potentially a battleground state in 2020 election

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Many states have historically been battleground states but this year, Georgia is the latest player to join the mix.

In 2016, President Trump won Georgia by 5 points against Democrat Hillary Clinton. But now both campaigns are keeping a close watch on the peach state…now a swing state.

Georgia, typically a red state, could flip blue…and that’s exactly why Republicans and Democrats have spent the last few weeks campaigning in the peach state.

Just this weekend, Senator Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump campaigned in the peach state.

It’s the second visit for both Harris and Trump.

And just last week, former VP Joe Biden campaigned in Atlanta.

It just goes to show how crucial Georgia is this election with 16 electoral votes up for grabs as well as 2 highly contested senate races.

Georgia is the only state with 2 highly controlled senate races and it could give the Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

Georgia has not voted for a Democratic President since Bill Clinton in 1992.

The big question is…will it remain red or flip blue?

Former Democratic Presidential Candidate, Andrew Yang explains why Georgia is such a battleground state this year, and why it’s important to vote.

“The demographics have been changing in Georgia for years and they are more likely to vote Democratic. The second thing is 72% believe this is the worst time they have seen and want to turn the page so a lot of people are voting for change,” says Yang.

Georgia saw a few voting issues Tuesday in Morgan County, east of Atlanta, and Spalding County, south of Atlanta with technical glitches.

But Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the average wait time is 3 minutes and no polling location in Georgia has more than a one hour wait time.

The Secretary of State also says there are 225,000 absentee ballots that are still not returned yet.

State leaders say if you have an absente ballot, fill it out and place it in a drop box before polls close and don’t mail it at this point.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Fulton County, the largest in the state, has added 90 extra polling precincts to prevent voting issues.

Gwinnett County is not adding any extra precincts. Previous issues during the primaries in June include missing power cords, equipment not being delivered on time, pieces of equipment missing and new inexperienced poll workers.

Polls close at 7 P.M. tonight.

