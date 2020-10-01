Georgia Power customers to see an estimated $18 reduction on October bills

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Power customers will see lower bills in October. According to officials with Georgia Power, customers will see a credit of an estimated $13 credit on their next bill.

Officials say, when pairing the October credit with lower fuel rates implemented at the start of summer, the typical residential customer will see a reduction of more than $18 this month.

The amount could vary from customer to customer, and is based on usage of 1,000 kilowatt hours per month.

The amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 usage. Georgia Power will apply the credit to October bills for customers who had active accounts as of December 31, 2019, and are still active or receiving a final bill as of October 2020.

The credit is the result of a one-time $61.6 million credit for customers, approved in September by the Georgia Public Service Commission, as a result of Georgia Power’s 2019 financial results.

To learn more about how Georgia Power delivers rates below the national average, cultivates a diverse energy mix to ensure clean, safe, reliable and affordable power, as well as free energy services and programs available for customers, visit www.georgiapower.com.