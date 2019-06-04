Georgia Power customers to see credit on June bill

The second of three credits associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2019 will be applied directly to Georgia Power customers’ bills in the month of June. Officials with Georgia Power say these credits are the results of the reduction in Georgia Power’s federal corporate tax from 35% down to 21%.

Kevin Kastner, vice president of customer service for Georgia Power says everyone at the company works hard every to provide the best customer service, and added, “We are pleased to continue to pass along benefits to our customer through these direct credits on Georgia Power bills this month.”

According to officials, customers will receive the credit based on energy consumption from September 2018 through April 2019. The amount of the credit will vary by customer depending on their specific energy usage. The typical residential customer uses an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hour each month, officials say that would add up to be about $18 of saving on their June Power bill.