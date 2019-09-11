Georgia Power offers energy-saving tips for hot weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)–Since May, the state of Georgia has experienced 73 days in which temperatures were above 90 degree. Georgia Power is offering customers advice on how to minimize energy use to lower bills during the hot weather.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

· Think Thermostat – Heating and cooling costs make up approximately 46% of your average power bill. Set manual thermostats to 78°F in the summer for peak efficiency and make the most of programmable thermostats, which help decrease energy use based on your lifestyle. Each degree cooler can increase your bill by 4%.

· Use your Fans – A ceiling fan costs only about $1.50 a month will help you feel cooler without having to adjust your thermostat.

· Air Vents – To maintain consistent temperatures throughout your home, keep air vents and registers clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains and rugs.

· Trim Plants and Change Filters – To ensure your unit receives proper air flow, change any filters and trim plants outside your unit.

· Food Storage – Set your refrigerator thermostat between 35°F and 38°F, and your freezer to 0°F to run at peak efficiency – but be careful not to over fill!

· Heat in the Kitchen – Reduce the temperature inside your home by cooking food in the microwave or stove top instead of the oven when possible. Match pots and pans to the burner size to minimize heat loss. Use lids on pots to keep in heat.

Georgia Power also offers a cost-comparison guide that can help customers save money and energy throughout the year.

More tips are available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Save. The website also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

Georgia Power has a program that helps customers with online accounts track their energy usage, allowing them to stay within a budget. The My Power Usage program is a free service offered by the company.