Georgia Power offers new Pay by Day program; reaction from statewide consumer group

Georgia

by: JoAnn Merrigan

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you are looking for a new payment option for your electricity bill, Georgia Power has a new program called Pay by Day.

You pay a flat fee per day and it’s prepaid.

Customers set up an account with the company and then put money into that account online, through an app or by visiting a retail location (like Walmart) that takes payments.

John Kraft with Georgia Power says the Pay by Day program offers the fixed charge “no matter the amount of energy used, no matter the heat of summer or the cold of winter.”

Kraft says customers don’t get the surprise of a bill at the end of the month that’s higher than they anticipated and because this is paid every day, there is no deposit required for customers.

While this option is said to be something that can help all customers who want flexibility, the issue of not having to pay a deposit of up to $200 is seen as important for low income who may be trying to keep up with electric bills and avoid a shutoff.

“Yes, I think there could be benefits for low income customers as well as others,” said Kraft.

Liz Coyle from Georgia Watch, a statewide consumer group, took a different view of Pay by Day.

“There’s no incentive for people to actually take steps to lower their bills,” she said.

Coyle says Pay by Day means a customer pays the same amount (per day) no matter what they use. She says the company has an existing prepay program that charges specifically for daily usage, so if you use less electricity that day you pay less.

She also says the prepay program provides text messages and other types of communications to customers telling them their account may be running low and advising them how they can use less energy that day such as turning their thermostat down. She says Pay by Day again will charge the flat rate no matter what the usage is.

“I want to make sure that every customer understands that when they choose whether it’s the standard flat bill plan program that Georgia Power offers or this new kind of flat bill (per day) that they’re giving up the ability to control their energy use to lower their power bill,” said Coyle.

Georgia Power says customers can choose Pay by Day if it makes sense for them. Kraft also says there is a list of other payment option programs available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 75°

Friday

91° / 75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 91° 75°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 88° 75°

Sunday

88° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 72°

Monday

87° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories