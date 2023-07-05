COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Power advises customers to take small, manageable steps to lessen the impact of the high heat on their energy expenditures as Georgians suffer from extraordinarily high temperatures during the summer.

To save money while keeping cool, Georgia Power says to set your temperature to 78 degrees and utilize fans. You can observe up to a three to four percent drop in energy use for every degree higher you keep your thermostat set.

Georgia Power explained other simple tips to save energy include regularly changing air filters and unblocking vents to help regulate airflow, and making sure your fridge is stocked because compared to air, solids and liquids are simpler to chill.

Tess Newton, Georgia Power Communication Specialist, told WRBL more about how to save money and energy.

“The best things that you can do are small and they will save you money in the long term. And so a couple of those are to avoid phantom energy loss and making sure that you’re unplugging large appliances that may be using a lot of energy when you’re away from the house. Also investing in smart thermostat so that you’re able again, to control the temperature, keep the hot air out and the cool air in,” said Tess Newton.

For additional power saving tips and dozens of other energy resources visit the GA Power website.