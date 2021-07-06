Georgia Power shares tips to stay safe during Tropical Storm Elsa

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Tropical Storm Elsa is coming to Georgia this week, and it expected to bring up to 60 mph winds and heavy rains with it.

Georgia power has shared tips with WRBL to help you be prepared and informed on what actions to take before during and after a tropical storm takes place.

Before the storm: Know your flood risks and what winds your home can handle. Also check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances, and charge all necessary mobile devices in case of a power outage.

During the storm: Have several ways to get emergency notifications. Take shelter inside away from windows and doors.

After the storm: Never touch a downed power line or low hanging wire. Never Pull a tree limb off a power line. Never enter an area with downed trees as downed power lines my be in the wreckage.

Never walk or drive through standing water or step onto saturated ground where downed lines may be present. Avoid chain link fences as they may be electrified by a downed power line. Watch out for Georgia power working crews who are working with power lines.

Georgia power online tools are also available to help you stay informed and do your part.

The Georgia Power Outage and Storm Center is available for customers to visit this site to sign up for alerts and report outages.

The Georgia Power mobile app also gives customers access to the storm center and notifications on the go.