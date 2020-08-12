LIVE NOW /
Georgia priest goes viral for ‘Hamilton’ parody

Georgia

by: Molly Curley

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been over a month since the original live Broadway production of “Hamilton” came to Disney+, but many are still singing the songs — or writing their own versions.

That’s the case for Rev. Lonnie Lacy of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Tifton, Georgia.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, his church’s annual talent show went virtual, and Lacy decided to go all out for the occasion, writing a parody of “You’ll Be Back.”

“Something clicked, and I thought, ‘YES! King George means that as a threat, but for us who miss the joy of in-person worship, ‘You’ll Be Back,’ is exactly the promise we need to hear.’ I knew immediately what I wanted to do for my church talent show,” he explained, adding that a few close friends encouraged him to share it beyond the church.

Lacy said he never expected the video to go viral (now with over a million views) but simply hoped it would give his church a much-needed laugh.

Watch the full performance below. To read more about the music video or view the lyrics, visit here.

