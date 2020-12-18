Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Toomey receives COVID vaccine

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Many hospitals across Atlanta will start vaccinating health care workers this week including Grady, Emory, Wellstar and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Health care workers and those who live and work at long term care facilties are part of the phase one roll out of the vaccine.

Georgia’s Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, couldn’t hold her excitement as she got the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

“This vaccine is safe, and effective and the tool to go back to as our Georgia lifestyle and I want to thank you for your support for us during this time,” said Dr. Toomey.

“The work done to develop a vaccine has been nothing short of a medical miracle,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Governor Kemp says he will get the vaccine, but not until all health care workers get the shot, since they are essential workers.

“This vaccine is safe, effective and on the way to the people of this great state.”

The state’s health department says it has received about 84,000 doses of the vaccine with the savannah and Atlanta areas receiving around 22,000 doses.

“I know life is anything but back to normal and we have a long way to go to defeat this virus,” said Governor Kemp.

“It feels like a lightness,” said Dr. Toomey. “It feels like that there is light at the end of this tunnel. This has been a very long year.”

Pfizer will ship the remaining 60,000 doses directly to the hospitals around Georgia by the end of the week.

“This is going to be heavy logistical lift in our state. We have never undergone such a large mass vaccine campaign in our history,” said Governor Kemp.

The state health department expects another 174,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and that will be shipped weekly directly to providers.

The governor says the state is allocating nearly $70-million through March through the CARES Act funding to help with manpower for hospitals and long term care facilities, and also administer the vaccine.

