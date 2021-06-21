Georgia ranks 29 of 50 for patriotism, according to new study

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Come July 4, Georgians will unfurl red, white and blue all across the Peach State, but according to a new study by WalletHub, Georgia ranks in the middle of the pack among states for patriotism.

The study ranked all fifty states according across two key dimensions, military engagement and civic engagement, based on 13 indicators, including how many people are enlisted in the military to voter turnout to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

After crunching the numbers, Georgia comes in at just 29 out of 50.

Georgia is exceptional in at least one way, though. Georgia ranked number 1 for Highest Average Number of Military Enlistees, edging out Alaska, South Carolina, Texas and Alabama for the distinction.

So why was Georgia ranked in the middle of the pack? While we were top 5 overall for military engagement, we ranked a lowly 46 for civic engagement.

The nation’s most patriotic state, according to the study, is Montana, followed by Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire.

The least patriotic state in the country is New York, followed by Florida, Connecticut, Michigan and California.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 
1Montana61.91221
2Alaska56.64119
3Maryland56.12245
4Vermont55.29422
5New Hampshire53.55324
6North Dakota53.28208
7Wyoming53.01811
8Minnesota51.42473
9Oregon50.07346
10Virginia49.61322
11Utah47.81389
12Idaho46.791612
13Wisconsin46.57437
14Washington46.25916
15Arizona44.221718
16Iowa44.094110
17Kentucky43.472117
18Missouri43.332615
19South Carolina42.76434
20Colorado41.531125
21Delaware41.492520
22Maine41.193513
23Hawaii40.79247
24Ohio40.723314
25North Carolina40.56633
26Nevada40.111828
27Nebraska38.832724
28New Mexico36.951331
29Georgia36.05546
30Tennessee35.753030
31Kansas35.501440
32Oklahoma35.42742
33Indiana35.223726
34Alabama34.961241
35Pennsylvania34.674421
36South Dakota34.032335
37Louisiana33.432832
38Rhode Island33.194027
39Massachusetts31.495023
40Mississippi30.671548
41Texas29.96949
42West Virginia29.823638
43Arkansas29.762943
44New Jersey29.634829
45Illinois28.533936
46California27.753144
47Michigan26.814539
48Connecticut26.684637
49Florida23.171950
50New York21.644945
Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

The study also found a slight difference between red and blue states.

States that voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election have an average rank of 25.32 on the list, while states that voted for Joe Biden have an average rank of 25.68.

Still, three of the top five most patriotic states went for Biden. As the authors of the study write, “patriotism can be a complex subject.”

In determining the overall patriotism score, states could earn up to 25 points for military engagement and 75 points for civic engagement.

To determine military engagement, the survey considered:

  • Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2013 & 2018 (No Prior Service): Triple Weight (~10.71 Points)
  • Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
  • Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults: Double Weight (~7.14 Points)
  • Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)

For civic engagement, the study considered:

  • Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)
  • Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)
  • Volunteer Rate: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
  • Volunteer Hours per Resident: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
  • AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
  • Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~4.17 Points)
  • Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population: Double Weight (~16.67 Points)
  • Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life): Full Weight (~8.33 Points)
  • Civics Education Requirement: Full Weight (~8.33 Points)

The study authors also wrote that patriotism was down this year, in part due to “the recent surge in racial injustice, including police brutality and a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.”

While the authors noted some find it hard to celebrate a nation with ongoing “racist incidents… an expression of love for fellow citizens is patriotic in itself.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

