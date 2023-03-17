COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia ranks second in the most fire deaths in the nation with 29 fatalities this year and tied with Indiana, according to U.S. Fire Administration (USFA). The Firefighters Association of the state of New York (FASNY) says the Empire State tops the list with 47 deaths in two and a half months.

Columbus saw a few fire incidents, the most recently reported one at an apartment complex on Armour Road near Columbus Airport on March 14. Nobody died in that incident but nine people were displaced.

According to the FASNY, a total of 2,284 people died in residential fires in 2022. Among them, 69 deaths were reported in home fire incidents in Georgia. Every day at least one child dies from a home fire, states FASNY.

Experts advise the public to practice an escape plan, get properly equipped and replace alarm batteries if needed. The risk of dying in a home fire is 55 percent lower with working home alarms.

Businesses without proper fire safety measures could face penalties. Local medial outlets report two Columbus Dollar General locations are facing more than $300,000 in fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for exposing workers to fire and entrapment hazards.