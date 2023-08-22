SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia restaurant was named one of the ‘Most Legendary Restaurants in the World,’ according to TasteAtlas.

The Olde Pink House of Savannah came in at #122 on the list, beating out top contenders from across the globe. As no stranger to accolades, the restaurant was also named number one in Yelp’s top 25 most haunted spots in the US — the iconic pink building dating back to the early 1770s.

Figlmüller, a Viennese restaurant, took the top spot known for its popular Schnitzel Wiener Art. Other tops eateries included Katz’s Delicatessen in New York which features delicious pastrami on rye and Warung Mak Beng located in Sanur, Indonesia known for its Ikan goreng, a deep-fried fish dish that is then served with a rich and spicy sambal sauce.

Restaurants were chosen based on their gastronomic profiles and honest, “no-nonsense” menu choices.