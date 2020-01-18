Georgia says new voting system on track, critics skeptical

ATLANTA (AP) – Lawyers for Georgia assured a judge Friday that the state’s new election system is on track to be ready for the presidential primaries in March.

However, critics pushed for a more concrete backup plan in case things don’t go as planned.

A lawyer for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said some counties already have the new election management system and voting machines.

He said all counties will receive the election management system by Feb. 1 and will have the voting machines by mid-February.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the state is cutting things close and needs a backup plan for using hand-marked paper ballots.

