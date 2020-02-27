Georgia says the state is working ahead of any possible coronavirus outbreak

ATLANTA- Georgia’s leaders say the state is working ahead of any possible coronavirus outbreak.

The CDC is urging hospitals, schools, and businesses to take extra precaution in case there is a widespread outbreak here in the U.S. and in Georgia.

The CDC wants employers who can allow those to work from home to do so.

They also advise schools to divide up classrooms into smaller groups.

“Certainly, follow the lead of the Governor who is being updated daily. He is working with the CDC to keep Georgia prepared. We will have a briefing in the near future. I can tell you Georgia will be prepared to understand the challenges this virus could bring to us,” said Georgia’s Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan.

The Government could soon expand screening at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson airport.

Right now, passengers traveling to and from China are screened or those who show coronavirus symptoms.