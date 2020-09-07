Georgia school chief: `Don’t worry’ if feds force testing

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia state school superintendent is urging parents not to worry after the federal government says it plans to require standardized testing for students this school year despite the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia officials had hoped testing would be waived during the 2020-2021 school year. But U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos sent a letter to state school officials saying not to expect a second round of waivers like those granted during the previous school year after the pandemic began.

Georgia schools Superintendent Richard Woods said the state will administer tests as required by federal law, but vowed to “take the high-stakes power of the tests away.