MACON, Ga. (AP) – A central Georgia school district has found its next leader. The Telegraph reports the Bibb County Board of Education voted 6-2 on Tuesday to name Dan Anthony Sims as the district’s new superintendent.

He is scheduled to begin his new post July 1. The vote comes 14 days after the board named Sims the district’s sole finalist for the job.

It also ends a nearly seven months long search process to find a replacement for Curtis Jones, who plans to retire June 30 after seven years with the district.

Sims has been an educator for 27 years; serving the last six as an associate superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools.

A meet and greet will be held next month to give Sims a chance to meet members of the community.