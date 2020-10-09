Georgia Sec. of State encourages voters to learn the ways they can vote before November election

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)- Secure the Vote Georgia, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, wants to ensure Georgians know their voting options for the general election on Nov. 3.

Early voting in Georgia begins on Monday, Oct. 12. It will end on Oct. 30. According to officials, counties can also opt to host more election days during that time period.

During the advanced voting period, voters are allowed to cast a ballot at any early voting location designated by their county. However, on election day, voters should go to their assigned precinct.

The Secretary of State encourages voters who are casting a ballot in person to review their sample ballot online, before going to the precinct. Officials say this will help speed up the voting process at polling locations.

Voters can review their sample ballots online on the My Voter page.

If voters would like to cast their vote via an absentee ballot, Sec. Raffensperger has created an online request portal. Residents can apply for an absentee ballot through Oct. 30.

Voters may also print out the application and fax, email, or hand deliver it to their county.

Sec. Raffensperger encourages everyone to vote through either an absentee ballot or in the early voting period.

“We know that we’re going to have a big turnout election,” Raffensperger said. “We want everyone to vote, but if they can vote absentee and vote early, I think that they’ll find it will be a more pleasurable and less stressful day for them.”

Secure the Vote Georgia is scheduling live virtual voter education events for churches, neighborhoods, and civic and community groups. These events allow voters to ask questions, see demonstration of using the paper ballot system, and watch a live presentation about election dates and procedures.

If you are interested in learning more about the voting resources available to you, text (470) 989-8833 to schedule a session with Secure the Vote Georgia.