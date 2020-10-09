Georgia Sec. of State encourages voters to learn the ways they can vote before November election

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AUBURN 2018 SAMPLE BALLOT_1535064262726.PNG.jpg

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL)- Secure the Vote Georgia, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, wants to ensure Georgians know their voting options for the general election on Nov. 3.

Early voting in Georgia begins on Monday, Oct. 12. It will end on Oct. 30. According to officials, counties can also opt to host more election days during that time period.

During the advanced voting period, voters are allowed to cast a ballot at any early voting location designated by their county. However, on election day, voters should go to their assigned precinct.

The Secretary of State encourages voters who are casting a ballot in person to review their sample ballot online, before going to the precinct. Officials say this will help speed up the voting process at polling locations.

Voters can review their sample ballots online on the My Voter page.

If voters would like to cast their vote via an absentee ballot, Sec. Raffensperger has created an online request portal. Residents can apply for an absentee ballot through Oct. 30.

Voters may also print out the application and fax, email, or hand deliver it to their county.

Sec. Raffensperger encourages everyone to vote through either an absentee ballot or in the early voting period.

“We know that we’re going to have a big turnout election,” Raffensperger said. “We want everyone to vote, but if they can vote absentee and vote early, I think that they’ll find it will be a more pleasurable and less stressful day for them.”

Secure the Vote Georgia is scheduling live virtual voter education events for churches, neighborhoods, and civic and community groups. These events allow voters to ask questions, see demonstration of using the paper ballot system, and watch a live presentation about election dates and procedures.

If you are interested in learning more about the voting resources available to you, text (470) 989-8833 to schedule a session with Secure the Vote Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 81° 72°

Saturday

81° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 81° 71°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 82° 68°

Monday

84° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 86° 61°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Thursday

84° / 62°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

8 PM
Showers
50%
76°

75°

9 PM
Showers
60%
75°

74°

10 PM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

11 PM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

12 AM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

1 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

72°

3 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

4 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories