Georgia Secretary of State certifies runoff results, cementing Dem. wins for both US Senate seats

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has officially certified the results of the Jan. 5, 2021 runoff election, affirming that all 159 counties results were tabulated correctly for state and federal candidates.

The certification of results means that Georgia is sending two new U.S. Senators to Washington, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, replacing both incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.

The twin runoffs for the U.S. Senate seats in Georgia flipped the state blue for the second time, following Georgia choosing President-elect Joe Biden as the state’s choice for President of the United States. The senate races continued after the November election, where both parties saw increased voter turnout both in-person and by absentee ballot.

The shift in Georgia means that the U.S. Senate will be tied up at 50 Democratic Senators and 50 Republican, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be the tie-breaker on legislative votes in the chamber following the Jan. 20 swearing-in of herself, and Biden.