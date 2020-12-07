 

 

Georgia Secretary of State holds Monday press conference

Georgia
Posted:

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Secretary of State’s Office is holding a Monday morning press conference regarding the election count.

The event is set for 9:30 a.m.

