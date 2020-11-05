Georgia Secretary of State: Roughly 60K votes left to count

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Office of Georgia’s Secretary held a news conference Thursday morning to address vote counting in the state.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager, addressed reporters during the news conference.

Sterling said the state is going to ensure that every “legal, lawful ballot is counted.”

According to Sterling, there are roughly 60,000 votes that are left to be counted in Georgia. That is down from 250,000 on Wednesday. More than three thousand of those votes are from Harris County.

Secretary of State’s Office says it received an influx of ballots from counties outside of metro Atlanta on Thursday. That’s because some of the votes had not been transferred properly to the state.



Vote left to count:

Brian 3027

Burke 494

Chatham 17157

Clayton 7408

Cobb 700

Floyd 682

Forsyth 4713

Fulton 11200

Gwinnett 7300

Harris 3641

Laurens 1797

Putnam 1542

Taylor 456

While officials hope to have the counting done by the end of the day, they say speed is not their driving factor. Counting is expected to go into the evening.

“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy. Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people will believe the outcomes of these elections, either on the winning side or the losing side,” said Sterling

Georgia has 16 electoral votes to be collected by either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden.

There will be another news conference at 3:00 p.m.