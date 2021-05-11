Georgia Secretary of State speaks at Rule of Law Day event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It was Rule of Law Day and the Columbus Bar Association hosted an event at the RiverCenter. President of the Columbus Bar Association Judge Ben Land shared the theme of this years event, “Advancing the Rule of Law Now”.

Judge Land referenced the importance of abiding by rule of law is as a country, and especially how important it was this past election cycle. Land said this year’s theme reminds us, “That we the people share the responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty and promote justice.”

In addition to this, throughout his speech Judge Land used Secretary of States Brad Raffensperger’s handling of the 2020 Presidential election as an example of the importance of the Rule of Law.

During his own speech Secretary of State Raffensperger called the importance of a rule of law a non-partisan issue, discussing how we need to re-establish every Americans’ faith in the rule of law.

Secretary Raffensperger also shared why despite backlash and pressure to change the results of the 2020 election outcome, he chose to air on the side of the rule of law.

“Well I am an engineer, I am good with numbers so that does help. But also if you look at this legacy of this country, what people gave their life for. You know we really were honoring every veteran that signs that blank check to go serve our nation,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “You know, all the you know sacrifices that people made. Much bigger sacrifices than what my job was that day, you know my job was just make sure we follow the process, follow the law.”

Secretary Raffensperger emphasized this, adding why it was important despite his own disappointment with the election results.

“Well at the end of the day you know one side is going to be very disappointed in the results. We understand how polarized this nation is right now, but we have to respect the will of the people,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “And here in Georgia it didn’t go President Trump’s way and as a Republican was I disappointed yes I was, but at the end of the day our job was to make sure that the votes were tabulated accurately and they were. And that’s how the results you know ended up shaking out at the end of the day.”

Besides Secretary Raffensberger’s speech, two Liberty Awards were presented to members of the Columbus community for their outstanding service and leadership in their roles.

The two recipients are Teresa Shuskey Legal Assistant at the Fort Benning Jag’s office, and Director of Muscogee County Elections and Voter Registration Nancy Boren.

Boren was awarded for her ability to work collaboratively with colleagues and leaders in and outside of the Columbus Community to ensure the integrity of Muscogee County Elections. A accomplishment she said she’s happy her team is being recognized for, especially after the challenges the COVID-19 and 2020 presidential election presented.

“It was just a year of change and if I could define it for that, that’s exactly what it would be,” said Boren. “It’s a total year of change but in the middle of that change we were able to pull it together as a team and as a community.”

The entirety of the event was streamed on WRBL.com. You can watch the full event here: