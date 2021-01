Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be hold a news briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing comes ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election to fill two senate seats that will determine if Republicans retain control of the United States Senate or Democrats take control.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. on the South Stairs of the Georgia State Capitol.