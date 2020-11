Combination picture of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about the early results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, U.S. November 4, 2020. Pictures taken November 4. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Carlos Barria)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia’s Secretary of State will be holding a new conference Friday afternoon to give an update on ballot counting in the state.

The news conference will be at the state capitol and is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

Friday morning, Raffensperger said the state will most likely conduct a vote recount because the margin of victory will be slim.

Friday morning there were 4,169 outstanding ballots left to count.