HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) - Being a child during a Global Pandemic has its challenges and learning is one of them. Being stuck in the classroom all day while wearing a mask and social distancing can be a daunting task to young ones.

It's challenges like this that inspired Pine Ridge Elementary Parent Teacher Association to create the "Build A Bench" Project. The PTA built 10 handmade benches for Pine Ridges's courtyard. The material costs were covered by the PTA. However, they did fundraise and asked for donations as small as one dollar to help get all 10 benches made.