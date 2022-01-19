Georgia: Secretary of State unveils new voter registration system

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Senate showdown over voting rights has thrust Georgia’s voting laws back into the spotlight.

Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results were the subject of conspiracy theories and attempts to overturn the results.

On Wednesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a news conference in Atlanta to announce a new statewide voter registration system.

Raffensperger says the new system, called the Georgia Registered Voter Information System, will be used during the 2022 election cycle and will be “more advanced, more secure and more user-friendly.”

“Our team realized that we needed a faster, better, friendlier and more secure system, and that’s why we chose this more secure technology platform,” said Raffensperger. “Security is the key to truly assuring that all voters and all candidates know and understand that the winner is the winner and the loser simply came up short.”

Raffensperger says the state currently has no plans to replace Dominion Voting technology, which was the subject of unproven election fraud allegations during the 20-20 election cycle.

