ATLANTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is holding a press conference updating on the count in Tuesday’s runoff election.
This comes after the Associated Press called one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs early Wednesday morning for Democrat Raphael Warnock.
The winner of the Perdue-Ossoff race will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Georgia Secretary of State’s Office holds runoff election update
- Ossoff claims a win, but race too early to call
- Georgia takeaways: Black turnout fuels Warnock victory
- Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter will not attend Biden’s inauguration
- Arrest made LaGrange New Year’s Day shooting
- Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority
- Warnock defeats Loeffler for U.S. Senate seat
- The vote count continues; Georgia US Senate races still too close to call