Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to hold news conference at 3:00 p.m.

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Currently there are around 47,000 votes left to count in Georgia.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

According to the officials from the Secretary of State’s Office, the vote count in Georgia continues, but compared to earlier updates, some counties have completed their count on the ballots they have received.

Still, counties continue to report on results of the count, with less than 50,000 ballots to process remaining in the state.

The news comes following a federal judge dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Trump Campaign and the Georgia GOP to ensure state laws were followed while processing absentee ballots in Chatham County, Ga.

According to Gabriel Sterling, the statewide voting implementation manager, from the Sec. of State’s Office, absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will still be accepted through Friday, Nov. 6.

The legal certification for the election results is 10 days following the election, according to Sterling.