Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to hold news conference at 3:00 p.m.

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Currently there are around 47,000 votes left to count in Georgia.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

According to the officials from the Secretary of State’s Office, the vote count in Georgia continues, but compared to earlier updates, some counties have completed their count on the ballots they have received.

Still, counties continue to report on results of the count, with less than 50,000 ballots to process remaining in the state.

The news comes following a federal judge dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Trump Campaign and the Georgia GOP to ensure state laws were followed while processing absentee ballots in Chatham County, Ga.

According to Gabriel Sterling, the statewide voting implementation manager, from the Sec. of State’s Office, absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will still be accepted through Friday, Nov. 6.

The legal certification for the election results is 10 days following the election, according to Sterling.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 58°

Friday

77° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 77° 64°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 77° 65°

Sunday

75° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 67°

Monday

79° / 68°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 79° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 80° 69°

Wednesday

81° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

70°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories