Georgia Senate Appropriations Chairman Jack Hill has died

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s lieutenant governor announced that Republican state Sen. Jack Hill has died. Hill was chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which controls legislation involving how tax dollars are spent. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Hill’s death Monday.

Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp says Hill’s cause of death is not immediately available but that coronavirus is not suspected. Hill was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat and was serving his 15th term in the chamber.

He switched parties in 2002. Hill’s district includes Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans and parts of Emanuel and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.