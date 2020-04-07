Georgia Senate Appropriations Chairman Jack Hill has died

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s lieutenant governor announced that powerful Republican state Sen. Jack Hill has died.

Hill was the chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which controls legislation involving how tax dollars are spent.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Hill’s death in a statement on Monday.

His cause of death was not immediately clear. Hill was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat and was serving his 15th term in the chamber.

He switched parties in 2002. Hill’s Senate District 4 inlcudes Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans and parts of Emanuel and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.

The Senate released the following statement on the passing of Sen. Jack Hill (R – Reidsville):