Georgia Senate Appropriations Chairman Jack Hill has died

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s lieutenant governor announced that powerful Republican state Sen. Jack Hill has died.
Hill was the chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which controls legislation involving how tax dollars are spent.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Hill’s death in a statement on Monday.
His cause of death was not immediately clear. Hill was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat and was serving his 15th term in the chamber.
He switched parties in 2002. Hill’s Senate District 4 inlcudes Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans and parts of Emanuel and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
The Senate released the following statement on the passing of Sen. Jack Hill (R – Reidsville):
“Today, the Senate lost a true public servant in every meaning of the word, Sen. Jack Hill. Since 1991, Jack represented his home of Reidsville in the Senate and worked to make his community and his state a better place. As Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Jack provided his insight and attention to ensuring our state’s budget was balanced and fair. This was never an easy task, and was often a thankless one, but the state of Georgia is in a better place thanks to his years of dedicated leadership. More than anything, however, Jack was a true friend to everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. His fellowship will be dearly missed by all in the legislature and his years of experience can never be replaced. The Senate will continue to lift up his family and loved ones during this time and we encourage all who had had the privilege to know him to do the same.”