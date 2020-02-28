Georgia Senate panel eyes 50-cent tax on ride hailing, taxis

ATLANTA (AP) – Users of ride-hailing services and taxis in Georgia would pay a tax of 50 cents per ride under a measure advancing in the state Senate.

The Senate Finance committee voted Thursday to tack the provisions onto House Bill 105.

State officials say services like Uber and Lyft are now subject to sales taxes.

The services dispute that, but that could change under a new law taking effect April 1.

A revenue estimate suggests the tax would bring in $24 million to $45 million in the first full year.

But the bill means local governments wouldn’t collect sales taxes from ride hailing or taxis